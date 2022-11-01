New walking/running track gets the green light in Kilkenny

Running track (File Photo)
Permission has been granted for a new walking/running track with low level lights at Foulkscourt, Johnstown, County Kilkenny.
Permission for a revised parking layout, soakaway and all associated site works was also granted.
The application was submitted by Johnstown Sports Field Committee.
It was submitted on September 6, 2022.
It was subsequently approved, subject to conditions, on October 31, 2022.
