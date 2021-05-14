Operation Shopsafe relaunched in Kilkenny as businesses begin to reopen

Kilkenny Gardaí, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Kilkenny City Task Force relaunched Operation Shopsafe in the city this week.

As businesses reopen, Gardaí are appealing to the public to continue to adhere to all safety measures when out and about, to park smart and keep all personal belongings secure when shopping.

This operation will involve co-ordinated and scheduled high visibility beat patrols in all areas of the city with a significant retail presence at retail locations including High Street, John Street, Market Cross & MacDonagh Junction throughout extended hours of operation.

The objective is that a highly visible beat presence will deter criminal activity and ensure safe shopping for all.

Superintendent Derek Hughes said “An Garda Síochána will be maintaining a high visibility beat presence in all retail areas of Kilkenny City in the coming weeks to ensure a safe shopping experience for all and to deter opportunistic criminals”.

This operation will be run throughout the summer and feedback will inform its operational optimisation as Kilkenny Gardaí maintain close contact with key retail partners.

Speaking on behalf of Kilkenny Chamber, President Colin Ahern said “Kilkenny Chamber welcomes this announcement on behalf of all our retail members, we are working hard to make Kilkenny a safe and attractive destination in the weeks and months ahead and this initiative will assist us all to achieve that goal.”

Marion Acreman is the Kilkenny Chamber business representative on Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee and assists with Kilkenny Businesswatch Scheme.

“This has been a very challenging year for retail business, and we anticipate a very busy few weeks ahead," Marian said.

"Retail businesses are hoping for a controlled, safe environment for customers and staff with no stock loss. The Shopsafe Operation will give retailers assurance that theft will not be an attractive option this summer."