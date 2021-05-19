Shop local plea now Kilkenny shops have reopened after lockdown

Everyone is being encouraged to ‘shop local’ now that shops have reopened in Kilkenny, post lockdown.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness, welcomed the reopening of businesses and shops, this week.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the County Council, Cllr McGuinness said there was a sense of ‘getting closer to normality’ in the city.

He encouraged everyone to shop local now, saying it’s important for local businesses to get back on their feet.