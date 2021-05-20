Two for Today: Detail Menswear - they get all the details of your suit right!

Detail Menswear, High Street Kilkenny have many years experience as Wedding Service Specialists and understand the importance of getting things right for you right down to the finest detail.

Whether it's suit hire or purchase contact Carl or Aaron on 0567703860 to arrange an appointment #Kilkennybackinbusiness



You can check out the Detail menswear website detailmenswear.ie find them a@detailmenswear on Instagram and Facebook