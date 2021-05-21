Two for Today: Essaness, Kilkenny - For Musicians, By Musicians

Located in the heart of Kilkenny city, Essaness music shop has long been a haunt of the professional and the amateur musician as well as those wishing to get started, no matter what the age.

Owner Frank Salmon is leaping to get the show on the road again at the Kieran Street institution after what was a challenging year.

"We are delighted to welcome back our loyal customers and to see fresh faces too," Frank told Kilkenny People

"Please come in and browse through all your favourite instruments."

There's no better time to pick up how to play an instrument and the team at Essaness can help you every step of the way.

Even better are some of the welcome back offers, including:

A FREE €10 Voucher for every customer

Plus: Buy a Guitar for €100 and get first service (action adjusting and intonation, lemon oiling, body polishing and new strings) worth €25 for FREE

All musical instruments available to Beginners, Teachers, Intermediate, Professional - whether you Play, Teach, Record or just Listen, Essaness have the Right Instrument for YOU!

Contact Essaness by calling in, phoning on 056 7765693, through social media, e-mail (info@essaness.com) or through the website 'www.essaness.com'

Stay classy!