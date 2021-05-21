Two for Today: Flowers By Lucy - Kilkenny flower shop is back in full bloom!

Flowers By Lucy have always called Kilkenny home. After starting in Loughboy decades ago, the business moved onto Kilkenny's High Street, a very proud moment for founder Lucy Yeates.

After 25 successful years on the High Street, Flowers by Lucy outgrew that premises and built their own specially constructed floristry design centre in Hebron Business Park, Kilkenny - where business was moved to in 2014.

The premises was constructed with the future in mind and features a brand new wedding room where brides can consult privately with the team about their upcoming wedding. The spacious floristry centre also provides free customer parking and lots of room for continued growth.

Resident florist Vinny Yeates has never settled for second best - quality is first and foremost on this award-winning florist's mind.

"We import our flowers and plants directly from Holland, so quality and freshness is guaranteed," Vinny tells Kilkenny People.

"Your selection of flowers will be designed by the professional floristry team here using expert skills and assembled using quality packaging."

Ordering flowers is made simple and can be done using the website, by phone (056) 780 3528 or by calling up in person to the Flower Centre.

Flowers By Lucy deliver flowers from 9 am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday to Kilkenny city and most areas of the county, Waterford city and Tramore as well as Carlow Town and surrounding areas.

Same day delivery is available on orders received by 10pm.

If you need same day delivery after this time call the team on (056) 780 3528 as they may still be able to help you.

To welcome people back, Flowers By Lucy have launched a brand new Summer Collection, take a look at just some of these stunning bouquets (visit website for all options):

Don't forget that the walk-in shop is open throughout the day with a great choice of freshly made bouquets, sundry items, plants, chocolates, balloons and lots more ready to be picked up and whisked off!

The team would love to welcome back all loyal customers as well as fresh faces.

Awards & Accreditations:

Interflora Irish Florist of the Year

7 times Chelsea Flower Show Award Winner.

Qualified to exhibit in Bridal Floristry Section - Chelsea Flower Show

Accredited to American Institute of Floral Deisgn (A.I.F.D.)

Accredited to Canadian Institute of Floral Art (C.A.F.A.)

- For you, for me, it has to be: www.flowersbylucy.ie