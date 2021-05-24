Featured: 7 Kilkenny businesses to look out for as the county reopens

As Kilkenny and the nation begins to reopen following an extended lockdown, local businesses can begin to see light at the end of the tunnel.

It's important to acknowledge that these businesses need every bit of local support possible to help them reach that point.

Kilkenny People have contacted a variety of local businesses willing to embrace the 'new normal' who fly the black and amber flag with pride.

As we emerge from this unprecedented global crisis, we must remember that in order to rebuild, a strong foundation is needed and to build up this foundation we must remember the importance of the #SupportLocal campaign.

One of the organisations spearheading the #SupportLocal campaign is Network Ireland Kilkenny.

Established in 1983, Network Ireland Kilkenny is a progressive, dynamic organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women.

Their membership is made up of a very diverse group of women, from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations to non profits, charities, arts and the public sector.

Network Ireland Kilkenny President Linda Codoul has helped facilitate many support events and talks for local businesses this year despite the recent lockdown.

The organisation are looking forward to the 2021 Businesswoman of the Year Awards that features many of the below businesses, all worthy of the recognition for their recent achievements:

1) Training Solutions Kilkenny

Training Solutions Kilkenny was founded by Jeanette Smith in 2018, with a vision to help and support people who are working with the vulnerable population.

From working with neurodiverse individuals, people who have suffered adversities, and those who present with behaviours of concern, Jeanette noticed there was a lack of hands-on training for people both entering these professions and those already in them.

Training opportunities available include:

Autism Awareness workshops (Full day intensive or 3 hour brief overview)

Complex Needs half day workshops

Certificate in Behaviour Interventions & Understanding Complex Needs (formally the SNA Workshop Series)

Certificate in Trauma Informed Care and Behaviour Management

For more visit: 'www.trainingsolutionskilkenny.com'

2) The KOOP Studios

The KOOP Studios are a CO-OP of teachers offering a wide range of classes to serve EVERY body and EVERY mind.

Services can be provided to organisations and to individuals and personalized plans can be created to suit your specific needs.

Programmes can include tips and techniques from: Aromatherapy, Art Therapy, Ayurvedic Eating Plans, Breathwork, Massage, Mindfulness, Movement, Play Therapy, Reflexology, Reiki, Sound Healing and more!

For more visit: 'www.thekoopstudios.ie'

3) CC Coaching

Noelle Roache is a Personal, Leadership and Executive Coach. Her life’s journey to date has been a battle of mind over matter and a long time ago she decided in order to be her best she had to be a ‘can do’ kind of person.

Noelle has a demonstrated history of working in Customer Service, Event Planning & Financial Sector and the Beauty and Wellness Industry.

She uses her expertise to empower people to connect and change their mindset, to help them clarify and move forward, to be the best they can be and has strong authentic communicative skills.

Coaching is Noelle's platform of supportive space for people to fulfill their goals and change areas of their lives to maximize their potential.

Contact her me on 'info@cccoaching.ie' or 086 8344689 to more information or conversation.

4) The Hoban Hotel

With restrictions finally starting to ease and life slowly but surely returning to normal, The Hoban Hotel are looking forward to a busy summer.

"While we would usually brag about our close proximity to Kilkenny City’s buzzing nightlife, the excellent shopping and the significant cultural sites, instead we are boasting about the hotel itself.

"We are one of the only hotels in Kilkenny open at present offering spacious, spotless bedrooms at very reasonable prices. Our facilities include our in-house restaurant 1801, a state of the art coffee dock & café area, fully accessible bedrooms and public spaces, 80 spacious guest rooms suitable for corporate guests, free high-speed wi-fi throughout the hotel and bedrooms, Elemis bathroom amenities, in-room tea and coffee facilities and much more.

"Our biggest asset is our friendly team who are fully trained in Covid-19 cleanliness guidelines and want to make you feel as safe and comfortable as possible without compromising the quality of your stay."

Book direct with the hotel for a better rate and a free drink on arrival! Visit 'www.hobanhotelkilkenny.com' for more

5) Biddy's Good Luck Horseshoes

With a love of tradition and a belief in the good luck of the Irish horseshoe, Anne Healy started her business initially as a hobby to share good luck with friends and family.

Biddy's Good Luck Horseshoes creates Irish pieces of good luck using the traditional 'good luck horseshoe'. Each piece is unique, full of meaning and good luck - an old tradition with a contemporary twist.



This crafty little family business just love sharing good luck based on the old tradition with an added a modern twist so that you can share a little bit of good luck with family and friends.

They only use genuine shoes and each piece is unique. An ideal gift!

Visit 'www.biddysgoodluckhorseshoes.com' for more

6) Boudoir Barn

Boudoir Barn is a boutique photography studio that prides itself on giving each and every client the experience and mementos they deserve.

They want to give you an experience that will help you fall back in love with yourself, your body (even the wobbly bits!) and your self-worth.

A boudoir photoshoot is an experience that you will remember for years. It is one of those moments in your life that you will always recall with fond memories.

Whether you have been thinking about doing a shoot for a day or years, Boudoir Barn would love to hear from you.

The studio has photographed 100s of women all a little nervous to book their shoot and maybe even feeling 'who am I to be having my photos taken in my underwear', but every client has loved the experience.

Visit 'boudoirbarn.com' for more

7) Valley of Roses

Valley of Roses is a perfume workshop located on Rose Inn Street in the heart of Kilkenny city.

Founded by Andriana Tsankova, Valley of Roses creates fragrances inspired by designer brands with values in mind.

Andriana is certainly a perfume expert sharing her talent, passion and skill with the people of Kilkenny for almost 10 years.

Valley of Roses allows you to experience and use an ‘inspired by’ designer fragrance at a fraction of the cost. Their fragrances are in no way inferior in quality as all are eau de parfum (EDP), rich in perfume oils and last up to 12 hours on the skin.

They are also proud to say all their perfumes and aftershaves are vegan and cruelty free too!

Valley of Roses offers a wide range of choice with over 400 scents for both ladies and men. You are certainly guaranteed to find something you love and perhaps your own new signature scent!

For more, visit 'valleyofroses.ie'