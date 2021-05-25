Two for Today: Kilkenny Training Solutions - professional courses with a personal touch!

Training Solutions Kilkenny was founded by Jeanette Smith in 2018, with a vision to help and support people who are working with the vulnerable population.

From working with neurodiverse individuals, people who have suffered adversities, and those who present with behaviours of concern, Jeanette noticed there was a lack of hands-on training for people both entering these professions and those already in them.

"We are a local training company who specialises in continuous professional development courses for people within health care, social care, child care, special education, and teaching," Jeanette tells Kilkenny People.

"It has been a difficult time for everyone, places closing, inability to go and teach in person. Re-evaluating and reinventing our practice to adapt to online teaching, learning and facilitation.

"As we start to reopen, schools and organisations are slowly getting around to making in-person bookings. Naturally, we have to all still adhere to government guidelines and work in line with best practice to ensure the safety of ourselves and others. But it is a positive move forward to return to some kind of normality, which myself and my team are looking forward to."

Training opportunities available with Kilkenny Training Solutions include:

Autism Awareness workshops (Full day intensive or 3 hour brief overview)

Complex Needs half day workshops

Certificate in Behaviour Interventions & Understanding Complex Needs (formally the SNA Workshop Series)

Certificate in Trauma Informed Care and Behaviour Management

For more visit: 'www.trainingsolutionskilkenny.com'