Two for Today: Kilkenny Salt Therapy - try out these amazing salt rooms!

Kilkenny Salt Therapy was founded owners Adina and Oana in 2017 when they were on a passionate mission to help people breathe better and offer alternative ways to improve respiratory health, hygiene, and immunity.

Multi-award-winning, All-Star Accredited, Halotherapist Qualified Kilkenny Salt Therapy offer the best possible alternative experience to visiting natural salt mines in Ireland.

The salt rooms uniquely reproduce from a physical, chemical and biological perspective the climate of natural salt mines providing the optimal environment for people that are suffering from Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, COPD, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Allergies, and different skin conditions to alleviate their symptoms.

As a touchless treatment, salt therapy is an ideal option to help support respiratory health and wellness which should be at the top of priorities for most of us this year.

The team at Kilkenny Salt Therapy personally stand behind each customer to offer them the best solution for their condition.

They also offer private sessions to adults and children in separate rooms.

You can book an online session now at www.kilkennysalttherapy.ie or call the team on 056 77 40 993.