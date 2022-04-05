Revenue seize large quantity of drugs in the South East

Picture: Revenue
Today, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized almost 6kgs of herbal cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine with a combined estimated value of €129,000.
The seizure was made following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Gorey area of County Wexford.
It was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit.
A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure.
They are detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gorey and Wexford Garda Stations.
Investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
