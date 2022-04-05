Search

05 Apr 2022

Man in serious condition in Kilkenny hospital after stabbing and €490,000 drug seizure

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

05 Apr 2022 11:04 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A man has been taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with stab wounds following a serious assault incident.

Gardaí attended at the scene of an incident at a house in Tullow, Co Carlow following reports of a serious assault on Monday, 4th April 2022, shortly after 3am.

On arrival of Gardaí a man aged 33 years was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment, his condition is described as serious but stable.

In a follow up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a man in his mid 20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault. A large quantity of Cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.

The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing. 

