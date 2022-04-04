Kilkenny gardaí warn motorists to stop engaging in 'new trend' or penalties may be issued

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Kilkenny have warned local motorists not to engage in a new trend of hanging garlands from car mirrors due to possible visibility implications.
"Many people hang a small air freshener or similar from their car mirror and this doesn't cause any issues," gardaí stated.
"What does cause an issue is this new fad of hanging a colourful garland from the mirror that blocks significant view of the road ahead. Many of our Roads Policing members have cautioned drivers for this in recent months.
"Unfortunately the message isn't getting through and the next step is issuing Fixed Charge Notices or, more seriously, a summons under the Section 11 of the Construction and Use of Vehicles, Road Traffic Act 1961."
The penalty applied may be 1000 euro for a first offence and 2000 euro for second or subsequent offence.
"MODIFICATIONS TO VEHICLES WHICH MAY IMPACT ON THE SAFETY OF OTHER ROAD USERS ARE ILLEGAL AND UNNACEPTABLE," gardaí added, before noting that 'visibility of the road ahead is essential for safe motoring to keep all road users safe'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.