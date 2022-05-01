Gardaí in Bagenalstown appeal for information following theft

Gardaí appeal for information following theft in Carlow
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating theft of a number of alloy wheels from a yard in Seskin Upper.
Eight wheels were taken in total – two Renault alloy wheels, one white Lexus alloy and a silver Lexus alloy (no details for the other four).
Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on (059) 977 4120.
