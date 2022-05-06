Dogs rescued from 'filthy living conditions' in neighbouring Tipperary

Three dogs have been seized from what was described as "deplorable conditions" at a house where they were kept with no light or water and raw meat was strewn among rubbish.

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors, assisted by Gardai from the Community Policing Unit in Cahir, seized the dogs from a property in Tipperary, where they were found to be living in deplorable conditions.

ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey said: “The living conditions inside the property were filthy with raw meat strewn everywhere amongst other rubbish. Two dogs were discovered inside the property where the windows were barricaded with wooden pallets, keeping the dogs in complete darkness. The other dog was loose outside and there was no water available for any of the dogs”.

All three dogs are now safe in ISPCA care where they are currently being assessed by a veterinary practitioner. No further information is available at this time pending an investigation.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.