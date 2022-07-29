Gardaí investigating 'attempted theft and assault' in broad daylight in County Tipperary

File Photo
Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for any witnesses to an unprovoked attempted theft and assault on the Blueway in Clonmel on Friday morning between 11am and 12 midday.
A man in his 50s was cycling along the Blueway in the vicinity of Carey’s slip, he was pushed from his bicycle and an attempt was made to take his bag from him.
Two members of the public shouted at three males who had surrounded the man, those males fled on foot in the direction of the Waterford Road via the car park.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111
