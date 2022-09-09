Search

09 Sept 2022

Electric Picnic festival goer's life saved after drug incident

Electric Picnic festival goer's life saved after drug incident

Gardaí at Electric Picnic 2022 Photo: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Sept 2022 5:08 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman's life was saved in a drug related medical emergency at Electric Picnic last weekend.

The festival goer was taken to Portlaoise hospital where staff are said to have "saved her life". Laois Gardaí say that the “significant medical event” took place on Friday night, September 2.

The woman reportedly reacted badly to a substance taken, she became unresponsive and in a critical condition, and was “removed urgently” to hospital by Gardaí.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault at Electric Picnic

“The brilliance of medical staff in Portlaoise hospital saved her life,” a senior Garda has said.

It was an isolated incident in what was a relatively peaceful festival, as Gardaí report noticing “a definite reduction in levels of crime”.

There were some arrests made for people driving under the influence, but “not in huge numbers”.

Drug detections were “on a par with other years”.

A man caught with stolen phones was arrested and charged and is facing court.

Reports of assaults were lower than at previous Electric Picnic festivals.

The festival organisers had issued three warnings about high strength illegal drugs tested by the HSE on site over the weekend.

REVEALED: Planets with water are more common than previously thought

On Friday the alert was over “high strength ecstasy tablets in circulation onsite”, called Mybrand Purple skull pills. MDMA powders or crystals were found to be “high strength” on Saturday following lab testing. On Sunday they warned that the HSE lab had identifed 3-CMC, a synthetic cathinone substance.

Traffic was the biggest issue for Gardaí at the bigger than ever weekend festival.

“It was busier down to the increased numbers attending Traffic was quite a challenge. Even though large volumes arrived on Thursday, Friday was exceptionally busy.

“The general populace was good humoured and weren't interested in causing any bother, they were there for a good time. There was a general feelgood factor. The weather didn't seem to dampen anyone, many went home and came back,” the Laois senior Garda said.

Future link from Kilkenny City to South-East Greenway 'not unfeasible'

Tickets for next year's festival go on sale online only this Saturday morning, with a loyalty registration scheme now closed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media