Car that avoided checkpoint had no insurance, tax or NCT

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Earlier this week, Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted the above vehicle (pictured) after 'it turned from a checkpoint'.
The incident occurred in Killenaule, not far from the Kilkenny border.
The car was found to have no insurance, no tax or valid NCT.
It was subsequently impounded.
Court to follow.
