Notoriously 'haunted' country house in the South-East to be transformed into luxury hotel

Plans have been announced to transform one of Ireland's most allegedly haunted buildings into a luxury hotel.

Renovation works are currently underway at Loftus Hall in County Wexford, or as it will soon be named, Ladyville House.

The building has a long history of ownership, through private residence, landlords, two different orders of Nuns, and a hotel in the 1980s run by Kay and Michael Devereux.

Purchased by Shane and Aidan Quigley in 2011, Loftus Hall was opened to the public in 2012 with guided tours of the house and fully restored walled gardens.

In more recent times the hall had been run as a tourist attraction with guided tours of the property and seasonal events, with people travelling from all over the world to take part in paranormal investigations following Ghost Adventures with Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin and Nick Groff.

The Gothic thriller The Lodgers was shot on location at Loftus Hall in 2016 and premiered to International acclaim at TIFF 2017.

It was closed in 2020 and sold in 2021.

Press Up Hospitality Group now have plans to install 22 luxury bedrooms inside the building, which is located on the very scenic Hook Peninsula.