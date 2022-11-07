Motorist arrested at Kilkenny-Laois border

File Photo
A driver in the Swan area of County Laois close to the border with Kilkenny was stopped recently by gardaí conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint.
The driver had no tax or NCT on their vehicle.
"There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle," gardaí said.
The driver subsequently failed the road side drug test and was arrested.
"A blood specimen was taken at Portlaoise Garda Station and court proceedings have commenced," gardaí added.
"The vehicle was seized."
