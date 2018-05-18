BREAKING - Further information received on plan for new health care centre in Kilkenny city

Kilkenny County Council has received further information for a proposed Primary Healthcare Centre and Community Resource Centre Lakeside and Golf Links Road in Kilkenny city.

Westcourt Healthcare Ltd wants to build a three storey structure and recreational facilities and

landscape improvements on the site.

The Primary Healthcare Centre facility will provide for HSE health and social care services and General Practice and associated meeting rooms, administrative offices, staff accommodation, receptions and ancillary uses. External works to the structure include roof plant and signage. The Community

Resource centre will be an own door facility located in the ground floor of the proposed structure. The proposals also include a new vehicular entrance off Golf Links Road, car and bicycle parking, a set

down area, footpaths, cycle paths, an ESB sub-station and waste store, pumping station, lighting and a totem sign. The recreational facilities comprise the provision of a school sports practice field and

associated works and landscape works and improvements to the existing open space and ponds to form a public park at Lakeside and Golf Links Road, Kilkenny.