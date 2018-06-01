Expansion sees Kilkenny public relations agency step up Front of House

Kilkenny-based public relations agency, Purcell Masterson, has announced an expansion to their existing full-service public relations and communications agency.

The company has established a new specialised Food, Hospitality and Lifestyle PR department, ‘Front of House’ as part of their current business offering. This is a niche market that the agency has excelled in since their establishment in 2002.

This move will see the talented team continue to work with some of Ireland’s biggest names in the restaurant, hotel, food and lifestyle sectors and expand their current client base.

Alongside this, Bridget O’Dea who has worked with Purcell Masterson Public Relations since 2012 was recently appointed to the company’s board of directors.

“We are looking forward to enhancing our presence across Kilkenny and the South East which is a diverse and exciting region for doing business, attracting some excellent companies,” said Ms O’Dea.

“’Front of House’ will allow us to hone in and build upon our already strong track record working with clients in te food, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

“Our consumer, corporate, causes and community clients remain a priority and experienced senior consultants in the company will spearhead the media training and crisis communications division.”

Purcell Masterson will continue to work predominately in the South East region, while also strengthening their reach and expanding their services into the wider Dublin market.

Managing Director of Purcell Masterson, John Masterson, and other senior consultants will head up the agencies media training and crisis communications sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Bridget as a company director to the agency,” he said. “It is always interesting to work closely with clients who are passionate about building their business and want to communicate their story to potential customers.

“A well-tailored communications package is a vital part of any business growth plan and Public Relations is all about improving the bottom line and reputation.”

Purcell Masterson works with household names such as Family Carers Ireland, Petmania, Kilkenny Tourism and Chef Neven Maguire.

Clients who the agency has worked with in the food, hospitality and lifestyle sector include MacNean House and Restaurant, The Olde Post Inn, Thomastown School of Food, The Kitchen in the Castle, Hilton Hotel Kilmainham, Dunboyne Castle Hotel and Spa, Crover House Hotel, Pembroke Kilkenny and Zuni Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Bar.

In addition to this, the company will continue to provide talent management, some of their success stories include that of Chef Gearóid Lynch who the agency secured a book deal for and played a key part in bringing his book ‘My Gluten Free Kitchen’ from idea to reality.

Founded in 2002, Purcell Masterson is the South East’s leading full service Public Relations and Communications Agency and their multi-disciplinary team come from a rich variety of backgrounds in media from journalism to production.