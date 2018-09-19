Kilkenny jobs: Rotospiral in Knocktopher are hiring!

Roto Spiral Ltd. is a family run engineering company based in Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny. We currently have the following vacancies:



1. Metal Fabricator x 3. Must be qualified with a minimum of 5 years experience. Safepass, Manual Handling, Fork-lift training desirable but not essential as full training will be given.



2. Auto-Cad Technician. Would suit a recent graduate or someone from a farming background with solid Auto-Cad experience.



3. Title: Junior Project Manager, ideally with some CAD experience and having worked in an engineering/agricultural area. Full-time, Mon-Fri. Salary DOE.



Positions are offered on a full-time contract basis for 12 months, leading to permanent positions for the right candidates. Hours of work are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Competitive salaries DOE,fast-paced but friendly environment, ongoing support and training offered including annual training bursary. Immediate start.



To apply, email your cv to eva.williams@rotospiral.com



Closing date for applications, Friday 28th September, 2018