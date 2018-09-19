Sponsored Content
Job Opportunities at Egis Lagan Services
M7 motorway
Egis Lagan Services undertake motorway maintenance and renewals work on Irish motorway and high speed dual carriageway network on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).
Our responsibility extends to some 330km of motorway and high speed dual carriageway.
Key activities include winter maintenance, emergency and incident response, routine asset maintenance, inspections and patrolling, defect remedial works, traffic management and stakeholder liaison.
The company is currently recruiting for
MAINTENANCE OPERATIVES
for its Kilkenny Depot.
For further information on the role and how to apply please visit
www.egislaganservices.ie
Please note that all applications must be submitted on an Egis Lagan Services Job
Egis Lagan Services are seeking applications for FULL-TIME MOTORWAY MAINTENANCE OPERATIVE
RESERVE WINTER SERVICE DRIVERS
For further information on the role and how to apply please visit www.egislaganservices.ie
All applications must be submitted on an Egis Lagan Services Job Application Form which is available for download at the web address above.
The closing date for receipt of applications is
Friday the 28th of September 2018.
