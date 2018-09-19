Sponsored Content

Job Opportunities at Egis Lagan Services 

Kilkenny People Reporter

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Motorway m7

M7 motorway

Egis Lagan Services undertake motorway maintenance and renewals work on  Irish motorway and high speed dual carriageway network on behalf of Transport  Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Our responsibility extends to some 330km of motorway and high speed dual carriageway. 

Key activities include winter maintenance, emergency and incident response, routine asset maintenance, inspections and patrolling, defect remedial works, traffic  management and stakeholder liaison. 

The company is currently recruiting for 
MAINTENANCE OPERATIVES 
for its Kilkenny Depot. 

For further information on the role and how to apply please visit 
www.egislaganservices.ie 


Please note that all applications must be submitted on an Egis Lagan Services Job 

Egis Lagan Services are seeking applications for FULL-TIME MOTORWAY MAINTENANCE OPERATIVE 
RESERVE WINTER SERVICE DRIVERS 


For further information on the role and how to apply please visit www.egislaganservices.ie 
All applications must be submitted on an Egis Lagan Services Job Application Form which is available for download at the web address above. 

The closing date for receipt of applications is 
Friday the 28th of September 2018.