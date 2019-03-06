Opportunities for tourism growth in Kilkenny

Fáilte Ireland’s CEO Paul Kelly met with tourism businesses in Kilkenny to discuss the opportunities to grow tourism across the county in the year ahead.



Mr Kelly, along with the Head of Ireland’s Ancient East Jenny De Saulles, joined Kilkenny businesses at the Pembroke Hotel where they discussed upcoming tourism developments as well as Fáilte Ireland’s business supports to help the industry as it prepares for Brexit.



Top of the agenda was capital investment in key attractions, opportunities for further investment in hotels as well work to develop the area’s night time economy.



Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly said: “With its rich culture and heritage as well as its many medieval sites and attractions, Kilkenny is an integral part of Ireland’s Ancient East. Kilkenny is lucky to have such a rich offering but what really makes it stand out in the international marketplace is the range of immersive visitor experiences available to the overseas tourist – which they actively seek out and is a core focus of our Ireland’s Ancient East brand.”