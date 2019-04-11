Two Kilkenny retailers recognised as Best in Class with Top of the Tree accolade

Forde’s EUROSPAR Castlecomer and McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny are among an elite group of retailers from around the country who have been honoured with the prestigious Top of the Tree accolade at the annual EUROSPAR Retailer Awards celebration, held in the Aviva Stadium recently

The Top of the Tree awards is special recognition for outstanding retail practice across EUROSPAR’s six pillar Retail Strategy of Value, Freshness, Rewards, Choice, Service and Experience that has been unanimously endorsed by their retailers.

Pictured after receiving a prestigious Top of the Tree accolade and Customer First @ EUROSPAR award at the recent EUROSPAR Guild 2018 was Willie Forde, EUROSPAR Castlecomer with Leo Crawford, Group Chief Executive, BWG Group and (right) Malachy Hanberry, Managing Director, EUROSPAR

Malachy Hanberry, EUROSPAR Managing Director, BWG Foods (owners and operators of the EUROSPAR brand in Ireland) said: “EUROSPAR retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded. In meeting the exacting standards of the Top of the Tree programme, our retailers illustrate their commitment to being industry leaders in the retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations. I congratulate Forde’s EUROSPAR Castlecomer and McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny on this outstanding achievement.”

Forde’s EUROSPAR Castlecomer and McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny were also presented with a Customer First @ EUROSPAR award at the ceremony. Customer First @ EUROSPAR is the retail operations standards programme that has been implemented across the EUROSPAR supermarket group.

Forde’s EUROSPAR Castlecomer has been serving the locality since 2007 and employs 62 staff locally. It is open Monday to Sunday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny has been serving the locality since 2005 and employs 70 staff locally. It is open Monday to Friday, from 7.30 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 8 am – 8 pm and Sundays from 9am to 6pm.