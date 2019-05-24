Kilkenny's Dinners for Winners wins new contract with Aldi

One of Kilkenny’s most innovative Irish food and drink producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 137 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. Its exciting products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off 6th June.

Dinners For Winners successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. The company’s Chilli Beef Fajita, Turkey Keema and Chicken Thai Curry will be available on Aldi’s shelves.

Dinners For Winners is an exciting venture offering healthy, freshly-made meals for all the family to the people of Kilkenny. The company works closely with nutritionists to ensure that meals are balanced, calorie counted and suited for every shape and size.

Above: Dinners for Winners chilli beef fajita

Commenting, James Fennelly, co-founder of Dinners For Winners said, “To have our selection of meals recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic. Grow with Aldi provides huge exposure for our brand and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before. The support and mentoring offered by the programme has already benefitted our business immensely.”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer. Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their products, brand and business. Aldi is investing €500,000 in the programme in 2019.

Five of the successful products will now be given the chance to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2018, Ballyhoura Apple Farm (Pure Raw Apple Cider Vinegar), Gran Grans (Lemon Marmalade), Rebel Chilli (Red Rebel Chilli sauce), Velo Coffee (Whole Bean & Ground Coffee) and Lullaby Milk (Lullaby Milk) all won a core listing in all 137 Aldi stores nationwide.

Applicants attended a special Aldi Immersion Day with Bord Bia to pitch their products and meet existing Aldi suppliers. Extensive product sampling followed, and after careful consideration judges selected the 68 exceptional products to take part in the Aldi Specialbuys event.

John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director, said: “Now in its second year, Grow with Aldi delivers for everyone involved. Small and medium sized producers get the chance to have their product sold nationally, shoppers get to enjoy the best Irish-made products being created and Aldi gets to work with even more Irish food and drink producers.”

“We are committed to sourcing locally to make sure our customers can shop for the most exciting and highest quality new Irish products at our stores.”

“68 fantastic products that represent the very best of Ireland’s vibrant food industry will take part in our Specialbuys event. I would encourage shoppers to drop into their local Aldi store to try something new and distinctly Irish.”