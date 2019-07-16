LET’S HEAR IT FOR FARMING DISCOUNT

Hidden Hearing is celebrating Farm Safety Week (running all this week) by offering farmers a 15% discount* with every appointment booked before July 31.

Research by by the leading healthcare provider at agricultural shows found that a third of farmers admitted to hearing loss and ringing in their ears as a problem.

Worryingly, one in four farmers also confessed to never wearing ear protection in noisy farm environments.

Of all the senses, hearing fundamentally affects quality of life and has important health and safety implications, according to Hidden Hearing audiologist and marketing director, Dolores Madden.

She reveals that over half the population aged between 60 and 80 are likely to have measurable hearing loss.

“Excessive noise exposure is a hazard on farms and can damage hearing over the years, so it is important to check for hearing loss that can place farmers at increased risk of accident,” warns Dolores.

Hearing loss never stopped ambitious vet Shona Maguire (33) from achieving her dreams.

Just one month before her final exams, she ended up in hospital having her cholesteatoma (ear growths) treated but still managed to graduate with flying colours.

Originally from Dublin but now living on a farm in Carlow with her fiance John, she says being able to hear properly was a key safety concern for her in large animal practice.

Shona visited Hidden Hearing in Ballsbridge four years ago because she was unhappy with the quality of her HSE devices.

“I got excellent advice from audiologist Enda Dooley — and I am like a different person with my new hearing aids. I can join in group conversations, watch TV without subtitles and it’s a lot safer to work on farms when you can hear properly,” she reveals.

Shona, who recently set up her own bull and ram fertility testing business BRFVetServices, is also thrilled that audiologist Enda sourced a specialist stethoscope for her.

“I no longer have to take out my hearing aids when using the stethoscope. That has made my work as a vet so much easier.

“I’m so grateful to Enda and Hidden Hearing for this recommendation.”

With over 80 branches in Ireland and Northern Ireland, Hidden Hearing can offer help and advice in a supportive environment, including detail of grants for medical card holders, tax relief and PRSI treatment benefits.

Free earwax removal is also offered by the audiology firm.

For more information see www.hiddenhearing.ie or call 1890 80 40 50.