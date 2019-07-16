Kilkenny whips up an incredible €2,013 for Temple Street’s Great Irish Bake!

The beloved children’s hospital says thank you to everyone in Co. Kilkenny who participated in this spring’s Great Irish Bake for Temple Street fundraising campaign, proudly supported by Gem.

Bakers in Kilkenny rose to the occasion this April, as they raised a spectacular total of €2,013 at this year’s Great Irish bake for Temple Street. People from all over the county took to their kitchens for this great cause, which was proudly sponsored by Gem.

Temple Street was also delighted to welcome broadcaster and mum Karen Koster in the kitchen as Great Irish Bake Ambassador, who helped raise awareness and encourage people all over Ireland to put on their aprons and raise money for a great cause.

Bake sales were held in homes, schools and businesses across the Ireland, with a total of €226,152 raised by Temple Street’s Great Irish Bakers nationwide. The money raised will help buy vital, lie-saving equipment for our wards, departments, theatres and ICU, which is going to directly benefit thousands of sick children.

Chief Executive of Temple Street Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald, said, “Once again this year, we were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of our Great Irish Bakers who baked, whipped and iced up a storm to raise vital funds for our little patients and their families. You are truly part of the extraordinary circle of care that surrounds each sick child who comes to Temple Street in need of urgent, world-class paediatric care. Thank you so much for your kindness and your support to our little patients.”

She added, “We are also immensely grateful to our sponsors Gem, who joined in the Great Irish Bake fun for 2019, helped us raise these incredible funds for the hospital and even held their very own Great Irish Bake to support Temple Street. Thank you so much!”