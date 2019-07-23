Restaurants Association CEO Calls Work Permit Processing Time “Unacceptable”

The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, has today called the work permit processing time by the Department Enterprise, Business and Innovation “unacceptable”. This comes as it the Department announced that work permit processing times have increased again, to 14 weeks.

Cummins said “It’s unacceptable that the work permit processing times are only increasing over the summer. This is really hurting our members: small businesses who cannot afford to wait this long, while already dealing with a staff shortages. The Department needs to put more resources into the work permits section to alleviate the backlog and help bring the work permit processing time down.”