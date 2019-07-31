Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure celebrates five years in business with online sale

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure is celebrating five years in business.

The shop was founded in 2014, when Michael Murphy and Neil Gallagher decided they wanted to create a sports and leisure store that offered excellent products, quality service and expert advice – a shop that they, as professional sportsmen, would want to shop in themselves.

To celebrate the fifth birthday, Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure is running a massive birthday sale from Thursday, August 1 with some great offers across all departments.

For more information, visit www.michaelmurphysports.ie

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure caters for everyone – from top sporting athletes to relaxed casual sporting individuals – and the team is committed to helping customers get the right advice and the right product for them.

The Letterkenny shop stocks a huge range of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and footwear, as well as GAA gear, golf clothing and footwear and sports accessories, and sells to the world online at www.michaelmurphysports.ie