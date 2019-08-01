91 days to go - Brexit concerns heightened among Kilkenny tourism businesses

Above: Pat Quinn, Brandon House Hotel, New Ross, Tina Darrer, Dooley's Hotel Waterford, Mary Holohan Fáilte, Richard Hurley Granville Hotel Waterford, Marion O’Connor Fáilte Ireland, Maura Bell Irish National Heritage Park. Picture: Patrick Browne

With 91 days remaining before the Brexit deadline of 31st October, many local tourism businesses are ramping up their preparations by attending tailored workshops designed and facilitated by Fáilte Ireland.

Up to 30 business owners and staff from tourism businesses across Wexford and Waterford will attend the first of these workshops, taking place in the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford yesterday.

The Market Diversification and Business Performance Programme will focus on driving market diversification and commercial growth. Attendees will learn tactics and sales strategies to retain and grow business from Great Britain and the United States, as well as leveraging opportunities in other international markets.

Fáilte Ireland’s latest ‘Tourism Barometer’ revealed that 64% of Irish businesses are concerned about Brexit. According to Fáilte Ireland in 2018 British tourists accounted for 36% of the overall market share of total overseas tourists in Ireland. The workshops are designed to help tourism businesses improve performance in the face of increasing uncertainty and the potential impact of Britain’s proposed withdrawal from the EU.

Marion O’Connor, Enterprise and Hospitality Supports, Fáilte Ireland said: “While it is still difficult to quantify the range and scope of the impact that Brexit will have on the tourism industry, Fáilte Ireland research has shown that it is the number one concern amongst businesses. Our key message for all businesses is to ‘prepare and diversify’ and Fáilte Ireland’s Enterprise and Hospitality Development Unit works closely with tourism businesses to support the development of a world class industry in the face of challenges on the horizon in light of Brexit.”

The Market Diversification and Business Performance includes five workshops, 1-1 mentoring, supports, an online webinar as well as a business website review. Applicants to the programme must complete the Fáilte Ireland Brexit Readiness Check. The programme is fully subsidised by Fáilte Ireland.