Important deadline for Kilkenny early-stage entrepreneurs on horizon

Early-stage entrepreneurs from Kilkenny and across the south east, with three hours a week to spare, are invited to apply for the 8-week New Frontiers programme (Phase 1).

The programme is run by the WIT School of Business from ArcLabs, the innovation hub based at WIT’s West Campus, Carriganore, Waterford. Past participants say the free course has saved them from making the wrong financial decisions in relation to their business, as well as giving them the tools to take their idea or start-up to the next step.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 2 September at 4pm. Applicants apply online at www.wit.ie/newfrontiers.

New Frontiers Programme Manager at Waterford Institute of Technology, Eugene Crehan explains the time commitment for Phase 1 is one evening per week, starting from early September. “This gives people the opportunity to investigate their start-up idea in stealth mode, surrounded by other like-minded people, giving it the best chance for success.”

Phase 2 commencing in December 2019. For more information and to make an application see www.wit.ie/newfrontiers

In 2016 €1.5m in Enterprise Ireland funding was announced to support early-stage entrepreneurs over five years across the south east region. Successful applicants to Phase 2 received €15,000 financial support available to further develop their innovative business start-up. Paid in tax free monthly instalments of €2,500 for six months, this gives people the chance to work further on their business while getting paid to do so.