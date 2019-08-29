New book shop opens in Kilkenny today

Good news for book lovers in Kilkenny - a new shop is opening today (Thursday, August 29).



The Book and Coffee Shop is on William Street and is a welcome addition to the city centre, especially following the loss of a number of book shops recently.

As its name implies, you’ll be able to get more than just books at this new business - you can relax amid the shelves with a fresh coffee and a snack.



An oasis of literary calm, The Book and Coffee Shop has shelves stocked with second hand books of every genre - from cheap and cheerful to rare, antiquarian books. Safely on a high shelf is an early edition of Ulysses by James Joyce, as well as other interesting titles.

The shop will also be selling fun gifts for book lovers, including finger puppets of your favourite authors and other book themed items.



Proprietors Marian O’Neill and Stephen Buck know their booky stuff. Marian is not only a published author of four novels but teaches creative writing, she used to work in the famed Dublin book shop Hodges Figgis. Among her books is ‘All God’s Dead.’

Stephen is a librarian. In the past they ran a publishing company, Pillar Press, and for several years had a similar book cafe type business in their home-town of Thomastown. After a few years living in the Middle East they have returned to Kilkenny to open The Book and Coffee Shop.



“William Street is a beautiful location,” Marian said. Stephen said they want to have a beautiful space for people to come into.

They plan to hold poetry readings there, maybe one-act plays and creative writing classes.

The premises was, most recently, a shoe shop, but generations of Kilkenny people will remember it as part of the Munster Warehouse.



Stephen and Marian have created a bright but calm space, with neat tables and comfortable chairs to relax with your new book, lots of eye-catching titles surround you on shelves to pull you back out of your chair, and a welcoming atmosphere for everyone from the literary expert to the youngest first readers.



