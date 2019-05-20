BREAKING - Dubray Books, Kilkenny closing down

Dubray Books, Market Cross, Kilkenny is closing down. It is not renewing its lease when it expires on June 16. It is a major loss to the city and will disappoint book lovers.

It brings to an end 25 years of trading in the city by Dubrays.

Gift vouchers and loyalty points can be redeemed at the store until June 16. After that date, they will be accepted at any of the company's seven other stores or at dubraybooks.ie