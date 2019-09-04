Search begins for Kilkenny’s Best Businesses

This afternoon, Wednesday, September 4, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce launched its annual search for Kilkenny’s best businesses.

Open to all businesses operating in Kilkenny City and County, the nomination process was officially announced by Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer, State Street Global Services Ireland, at an event hosted by Kilkenny Chamber in Rothe House & Gardens. Kilkenny Chamber is now calling upon individuals and enterprises across Kilkenny to nominate businesses for one of the prestigious awards.

President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Marion Acreman said, “We are delighted to launch the Kilkenny Business Awards at Rothe House & Gardens. Nominations are now open! The awards process is free of charge and open to all Kilkenny based businesses. I would encourage any enterprise, big or small, across the county to put forward a nomination for themselves or another worthy company who deserves recognition for their business and accomplishments.”

Businesses are encouraged to enter in up to three of the categories available ranging from “Customer Service Excellence” to ‘Family Business of the Year’ and “Emerging New Business” to “Exporter of the Year”. With 20 categories available, the Awards programme has celebrated the breadth of commerce throughout County Kilkenny for more than two decades and provides a wonderful opportunity to platform business successes.

Key note speaker at the event was Julian Hughes, Managing Director of Hughes Farming Ltd, who was the overall Business of the Year award winner for 2018.

Speaking from the launch, he said, “Collecting one, let alone two awards, at the 2018 Kilkenny Business Awards was a huge milestone for our business. As an independent peer reviewed process, it gave all our staff and stakeholders in our company huge satisfaction in winning the ‘Agri Business of the Year’ and overall ‘Business of the Year’ award in 2018. I would encourage any local company to enter the process and put forth a nomination for the Kilkenny Business Awards 2019.”

The awards are free to enter and open to both members and non-members of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce alike.

New Online Application Process

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce has introduced a simple on-line nomination and application form to process the anticipated large volumes of applicants for the popular awards scheme.

Nominations close on Wednesday, September 18. Thereafter candidates will be required to put forward a full application by Friday, September 27. A shortlist of finalists will be announced and go on to the interview round in October. The 20 category winners, the Overall Business of the Year along with the “President’s Award” and “Lifetime Achievement” award will be announced on Saturday, 16th November at the Chamber’s annual black-tie banquet, the Kilkenny Business Awards’ ceremony in Lyrath Estate Hotel.

See www.kilkennychamber.ie for nomination forms and more information.