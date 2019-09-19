Kilkenny businesses honoured at National Awards Ceremony

Three local businesses have been honoured for their outstanding work at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

Goatsbridge Trout Farm took home the Natural Food Award in the fish category, Newpark Hotel was named Family Friendly Hotel 2020 and Restaurant Lady Anne in Castlecomer was commended in Newcomer Of The Year 2020 category.

Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Margaret and Gerard Kirwan's family business, took over where the Cistercian monks of Jerpoint Abbey left off in this area, ensuring there's trout aplenty in the Arrigle River in the Nore valley.

While fundamentally steeped in tradition, they are constantly innovating. New products are regularly introduced and they welcome visitors to see their eco-friendly working environment and to try their Premium Fresh and Smoked Trout - and also their delicious Irish Trout Caviar, which is a first for Ireland.

Newpark Hotel has been at the heart of local activities in the city since the 1960s. Following recent renovations, bedrooms are modern and comfortable and all amenities have been upgraded.

Restaurant Lady Anne is the final piece to the magnificent restoration of Creamery House in Castlecomer, which after numerous years has been restored to its former glory.

Speaking at the awards, Georgina Campbell had praise for the improvements in sourcing policies, crediting Bord Bia’s Just Ask programme for the work it has done in this area: "Provenance is so important to consumers and establishments owe it to themselves, their suppliers and their customers to highlight the origin of the produce on the menu, thereby supporting Irish suppliers," said Georgina.

The Awards were held in association with AIB for the first time and David McCarthy, Head of Hospitality & Tourism at AIB said: "Our message to hospitality businesses in a time of uncertainty with increased competitiveness, mounting cost pressures and slower revenue growth, is that it is now more important than ever for SMEs to focus on sustainability from a social, environmental and economic perspective."

Celebrating 21 years in their current incarnation, the Georgina Campbell Awards recognise and honour Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality in Ireland with particular emphasis, this year, on the industry pioneers who put down quality markers a generation or more ago.