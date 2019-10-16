'Kilkenny Business Awards 2019' shortlist revealed

Kilkenny Chamber, in association with State Street, has announced the shortlisted businesses that will go on to the peer-review round on October 23rd for the Kilkenny Business Awards, facilitated by the Pembroke Kilkenny and Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

The response to the county-wide call for nominations from local businesses was extremely high with a record number of nominations. The external adjudicators examined over 150 applications and 56 independent local enterprises have been shortlisted to go forward for the panel interview round.

AGRI BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Martin Agri

Coogan Auctioneers

Goatsbridge Trout

FOOD & DRINK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Dinners for Winners

Goatsbridge Trout

Breagagh Valley Artisan Meats

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR:

CR Payroll Solutions

CF Pharma Ltd.

Mechanical Modular Solutions

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNICATIONS:

KCLR96fm

threesixty branding & communications

Kilkenny Community Radio

INNOVATION IN BUSINESS:

JJ Kavanagh

CF Pharma Ltd.

Red Sky Europe

SOCIAL ENTERPRISE:

Billy's Tea Rooms

The Good Shepherd Centre

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

EXCELLENCE IN HOSPITALITY:

Springhill Court Hotel

Butler House

Ristorante Rinuccini

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE:

Newpark Hotel

Castleview Financial Services

Insight HR

EMERGING NEW BUSINESS:

White Feather Well Being Centre

Ireland Posters

Vicky's Photography

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Suzanne Freeman Interior Design

Little Mischief Day Nursery

Manicle Property Insurance Claims

SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR:

Rossiter Pedorthics

Hotel Kilkenny - Active Club

JJ Byrne & Co.

RETAILER OF THE YEAR:

Natural Health Store

The Book Centre

Kilkenny Design Centre

INFORMATION & COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY:

Square Root Solutions

Red Sky Europe

Quinn & Sons Tyres

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR:

Lyrath Demesne

Castle Orthodontics

Modubuild

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR:

KBC Bank

Hoban Hotel

Donohoe Town & Country

CULTURE/HERITAGE TOURISM AWARD:

Kilkenny Civic Trust (MM Museum)

Gowran Park

Castlecomer Discovery Park

CRAFT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Michelle Treacy Millinery

K Kajoux Jewels

Celtic Commemorations

FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Quinn & Sons Tyres & Auto

Gittens Murray Architects

Johnston Funeral Directors

INVESTMENT IN SKILLS, TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT OF STAFF:

Campion Insurances

Kelron Health & Safety

Preferred Future

ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD:

Hibernian Hotel

Envirico

3 Counties Energy Agency

Kilkenny Chamber President, Marion Acreman said that "Kilkenny Chamber is delighted that so many local businesses have engaged with the Kilkenny Business Awards this year. It is great to see so many new businesses come to the fore."

The 20 category winners and the overall Business of The Year award will be announced at the Kilkenny Business Awards ceremony on November 16th in Lyrath Estate Hotel along with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘President’s’ award.

Tickets for this year’s black-tie Kilkenny Business Award ceremony will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Visit 'www.kilkennychamber.ie' for more.