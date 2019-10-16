'Kilkenny Business Awards 2019' shortlist revealed
Kilkenny Chamber, in association with State Street, has announced the shortlisted businesses that will go on to the peer-review round on October 23rd for the Kilkenny Business Awards, facilitated by the Pembroke Kilkenny and Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.
The response to the county-wide call for nominations from local businesses was extremely high with a record number of nominations. The external adjudicators examined over 150 applications and 56 independent local enterprises have been shortlisted to go forward for the panel interview round.
AGRI BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Martin Agri
Coogan Auctioneers
Goatsbridge Trout
FOOD & DRINK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
Dinners for Winners
Goatsbridge Trout
Breagagh Valley Artisan Meats
EXPORTER OF THE YEAR:
CR Payroll Solutions
CF Pharma Ltd.
Mechanical Modular Solutions
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNICATIONS:
KCLR96fm
threesixty branding & communications
Kilkenny Community Radio
INNOVATION IN BUSINESS:
JJ Kavanagh
CF Pharma Ltd.
Red Sky Europe
SOCIAL ENTERPRISE:
Billy's Tea Rooms
The Good Shepherd Centre
Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre
EXCELLENCE IN HOSPITALITY:
Springhill Court Hotel
Butler House
Ristorante Rinuccini
CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE:
Newpark Hotel
Castleview Financial Services
Insight HR
EMERGING NEW BUSINESS:
White Feather Well Being Centre
Ireland Posters
Vicky's Photography
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Suzanne Freeman Interior Design
Little Mischief Day Nursery
Manicle Property Insurance Claims
SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR:
Rossiter Pedorthics
Hotel Kilkenny - Active Club
JJ Byrne & Co.
RETAILER OF THE YEAR:
Natural Health Store
The Book Centre
Kilkenny Design Centre
INFORMATION & COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY:
Square Root Solutions
Red Sky Europe
Quinn & Sons Tyres
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR:
Lyrath Demesne
Castle Orthodontics
Modubuild
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR:
KBC Bank
Hoban Hotel
Donohoe Town & Country
CULTURE/HERITAGE TOURISM AWARD:
Kilkenny Civic Trust (MM Museum)
Gowran Park
Castlecomer Discovery Park
CRAFT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
Michelle Treacy Millinery
K Kajoux Jewels
Celtic Commemorations
FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Quinn & Sons Tyres & Auto
Gittens Murray Architects
Johnston Funeral Directors
INVESTMENT IN SKILLS, TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT OF STAFF:
Campion Insurances
Kelron Health & Safety
Preferred Future
ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD:
Hibernian Hotel
Envirico
3 Counties Energy Agency
Kilkenny Chamber President, Marion Acreman said that "Kilkenny Chamber is delighted that so many local businesses have engaged with the Kilkenny Business Awards this year. It is great to see so many new businesses come to the fore."
The 20 category winners and the overall Business of The Year award will be announced at the Kilkenny Business Awards ceremony on November 16th in Lyrath Estate Hotel along with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘President’s’ award.
Tickets for this year’s black-tie Kilkenny Business Award ceremony will go on sale in the coming weeks.
Visit 'www.kilkennychamber.ie' for more.
