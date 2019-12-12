Tourism Ireland and Kilkenny partners attend International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes

Twenty-four Irish tourism businesses – including Mount Juliet – joined Tourism Ireland in Cannes, for the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

ILTM is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 1,800 influential travel agents and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients, from 80 different countries. Luxury travel editors and journalists from around 200 international publications are also attending.

ILTM is a four-day event which takes place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes – involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Kilkenny and Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential travel agents and media.



Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnership, said: “Our participation at this year’s ILTM in Cannes is an excellent platform to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering in Kilkenny and elsewhere around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts, to our rich culture and heritage, and not forgetting our world-class golf, our superb culinary scene, including ‘Taste the Island’.

“The format of one-to-one appointments provides an excellent opportunity for our partners from Ireland to network and do business with new and established luxury travel buyers from around the world – ensuring the island of Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them in 2020 when recommending destinations to their clients.”

Tourism Ireland is highlighting a number of key themes at ILTM – including Ireland’s Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way, as well as our wonderful food and drink experiences and ‘Taste the Island’.