Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel appoint Emmet Lanigan as Operations Manager

Emmet Lanigan has been appointed as the new Operations Manager at Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, the medieval city’s leading boutique style hotel and home to Harper’s Restaurant.

Emmet, who is a native of Kilkenny, previously worked in Langton's House Hotel and The Oliver St John Gogarty, Temple Bar, Dublin. He was General manager of O'Callaghan Mont Clare Hotel in Dublin and of Carrigan's Liquor Bar in Kilkenny.

“Emmet is a familiar face in Kilkenny who gives customers a warm welcoming reception," said James Gleeson, General Manager of the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel. "He has such a hands on approach and we are thrilled to have him working with us. It was especially lovely to see all the customers popping in over the holiday season to wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

Kilkenny Hibernian is centrally located only a short distance from all popular Kilkenny tourist attractions such as St. Canice’s Cathedral and The Smithwick's Experience, and is the closest hotel in the city to the iconic Kilkenny Castle. It is also home to Harper's restaurant, offering chic and stylish interiors, with a retro feel, giving a nod to the 1950's.