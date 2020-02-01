Businesses to learn how to cut costs and emissions at free Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny breakfast briefing

Businesses across Kilkenny city and county who want to save money, cut harmful emissions and transition to a low carbon economy now have a unique opportunity to learn for free from fellow enterprises and energy experts in their bid to go green.

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Kilkenny has teamed up with energy engineers at the 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) for an informative, easy-to-understand ‘Going Green for Business’ breakfast briefing at Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel on Thursday, February 13, from 8am to 9.30am. Details of all the expert and financial help available will also be shared at the free, no-obligation event.

Attending enterprises of all shapes and sizes will hear from local businesses, Trudies Kitchen and Country Style Foods and the green measures they’ve implemented. Trudies Kitchen supplies packaged foods to a number of large retails across the southeast. They are part of the Origin Green programme and are working towards certification. Trudie will give an overview of what they have completed in terms of waste management in achieving zero waste going to landfill, reducing water consumption by up to 50%, route planning for delivery and implementing a LED retrofit to reduce energy costs.

Country Style Foods is a well-known brand of Irish meats and Rory Williams will talk about making the business more sustainable from a cost competitiveness and marketing point of view. They have completed a large LED upgrade and have further plans to make the business even more sustainable.

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Kilkenny Head of Enterprise, Fiona Deegan, said: “We urge businesses to attend, to hear directly from enterprises who have already made progress. Low carbon translates into savings in water, energy, waste, procurement and transport management.

“Sustainable competitive advantage is the key to business success. It is the force that enables a business to have greater focus, more sales, better profit margins and higher customer and staff retention than competitors,” she added

Hands-on tips, expertise and more will be shared by 3cea Energy Engineer, Jane Wickham, and the energy team. “We will show businesses how little changes in key areas can make a massive difference. We will help businesses make more informed, environmentally-friendly choices and will take them through the expert help and the grants and other financial incentives available,” she added.

Going Green for Business is phase one of a wider, Enterprise Ireland-funded and South East-wide Green for Micro initiative. It is one of three projects grant-aided to the tune of €345,000 by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD. It is led by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny and Carlow Local Enterprise Offices in collaboration with the Local Enterprise Offices from Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.