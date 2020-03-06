They will put a spring in your step...

Do you remember that TV Show called The Clinic on RTE? That show always fascinated me, seeing what goes on behind closed doors, when patients divulged everything to professionals in white coats!

So I took myself on a visit to Kilkenny’s Springhill Clinic to meet the team on the Waterford Road. Springhill Clinic is Multi Disciple Clinic, opened 19 years. It is a buzzy professional practise, who can deal with anything from a loose tooth to an ingrown toenail.

There’s a cure for all your aches, pains and complaints. There are 9 rooms occupied by several professionals, ranging from Dentists, Facial Aesthetics, Osteopath, Acupuncturist, Cosmetic Nurse, Counsellors, Foot Therapist to a Yoga instructor.

The Clinic is owned by Dental Surgeon Derek Cashin and you couldn’t meet a nicer man. According to Derek “at The Springhill Clinic we are like one big family and Sinead Quigley has the place running like clockwork." That's for sure, Clinic Manager Sinead greets everyone with a friendly smile as you walk through the door, just be careful not to get her onto her favourite subject of Tullaroan GAA or you will be late for your appointment!

So who are the team?

Derek J Cashin, Dental Surgeon with vast years of experience in all aspects of general dentistry..

Helen Fogarty who runs anewyou Health, Beauty and Wellbeing. Helen is a Cosmetic Nurse Specialists who gives treatments from non-surgical facelifts to colonic hydrotherapy. I’ve written before about the colonics and after a few treatments I swear by them – you’ll be a whole new you!

Dr. Marcella Burns of the Lines Clinic – delivers anti-wrinkle injections. She is an experienced dentist and is certified in Facial Aesthetics since 2005. She treats conservatively for a light, natural, refreshed look. Subtle, non-surgical safe, FDA approved anti-wrinkle treatments that leave the patient feeling fresh and youthful.

Teresa Walsh - looks after Counselling and Psychotherapy and includes mindfulness as part of her approach. As an integrative therapist, she uses mindfulness for stress, chronic pain and long term health benefits.

Alison Quirke, deals with Cosmetic and preventive dentistry. There is also new newcomer Gillian Coady who runs Relax Kids and can help relax and improve their sleep, deals with self-confidence, moods, emotions and increasing their brain power.

There are two other practitioners that I have tried and tested in Springhill Clinic - the dry needling and cupping by Acupuncturist Jason Walsh and Acupuncturist treatments from Noel Sugrue. Noel is also known as the baby whisperer, helping stressed out parents with crying colic babies. Believe me, I’ve been there, so I know all about those sleepless nights when you are at wits ends. More to come on Kilkenny & Proud about Jason and Noel.

