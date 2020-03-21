RED MILLS taking action

Connolly’s RED MILLS are one of the businesses who were first to take proactive action in light of the restrictions announced by Leo Varadkar last week. All non-essential staff at their premises at Cillin Hill began remote working a week ago. The team are now supporting a massive uplift in online orders by offering live webchat to assist shoppers with their online ordering of pet food, equestrian essentials and country essentials.

RED MILLS webchat team who are working from home

Speaking about the product, Store Manager William Connolly said:

“As a business we want to do all in our power to help our customers and the general public during this difficult time. Our store here in Cillin Hill remains open so that our farming customers can collect the supplies they need to keep their animals fed and in good health. The rest of our store has been cordoned off in line with the social distancing recommendations laid out by the CMO and HSE.

Our café is closed but we are providing free coffee and tea for healthcare personnel. We are also providing a pet food delivery service for our elderly customers who are self-isolating at this time - to avail of this they just need to phone the store on 056 4449010."

Uniquely, the RED MILLS owned Foran Healthcare facility located in Purcellsinch, has now ramped up its’ production of a 70% alcohol hand sanitizer with aloe, in respond to a public demand for hand sanitizing products. Available in 500ml units from the Cillin Hill store and online at www.redmillsstore.ie these are limited to a max of 2 units per customer.

Siobhan Donohoe sanitizing her hands with Red Mills 70% alcohol hand sanitizer & aloe

William Connolly added "our Foran team here in Kilkenny has been working round the clock to produce extra supplies of hand sanitizers, which we also have here in the store for sale in 500ml bottles. We would advise members of the public to avail of our click and collect service online at redmillsstore.ie where they can order and pay in advance and then collect in store, allowing us to limit social interactions as much as we possibly can. If you need help using the site, we have our staff who are working from home available to webchat with our customers.”

Customers can browse the store website at www.redmillsstore.ie or phone the store on 056 444 9011 and have their order delivered to their door free of charge.