New wave of e-working may have some Kilkenny people eligible to claim tax relief

If you are one of the 100,000+ Irish citizens working from home you may be able to avail of Revenue's e-worker relief.

Tax refund specialists at Taxback.com say that many of these employees will never have worked from home before, and so will be completely unaware of the relief that is available to them.

E-working refers to working for notable amounts of time away from your normal work place, using company specific technologies or databases, developing ideas, products or services remotely.

Joanna Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com explained the situation stating that "technology has meant that people all over the country have been able to go home & continue their work from there. It is a difficult time for everyone and households throughout the country are already feeling the financial impact of this. If there are any supports available to people, it’s important that they are made aware.

Obvious expenses include heating, electricity and broadband expenses, combined this may afford you €3.20 a day for expenses.

This payment is tax free, thus meaning that they won’t be deducting PAYE, PRSI or USC from that amount.

In order to avail of this, you may have to supply supporting documentation outlining that you do work from home, and that your organisation does not already pay you these expenses.

According to Joanna Murphy "the allowance or rebate claimed must be reasonable, allowing for the fact that the utilities are for both personal and work and benefit everyone else in the home, so the refund received will be based on only a portion of the overall expenses."

You can also claim back tax on these expenses.

Who qualifies?

The experts at Taxback.com say that home workers and e-workers who work from home on a full or part-time basis can qualify for this relief.

How do I claim work from home expenses*?

Taxback.com advise workers that if their employer isn’t reimbursing them, they will need proof of costs incurred (relevant bills) to claim tax relief.

The employee must keep receipts for any expenses made as well as detailed record of business vs private use.

The eWorking scheme only applies to eWorker employees. It does not apply to workers who bring work home outside of normal working hours.