Network Ireland Kilkenny host their first virtual networking session

Network Ireland Kilkenny are delighted to announce that their first virtual networking session will take place, this evening (Wednesday, March 25) at 6.30pm via Zoom. The topic for this event is ‘Grow your Communication and Media Skills’ and will be delivered by a panel of experts - Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, Siobhan Donohoe and Helen Carroll.

About this Event

Traditional media allows businesses to target a broad target audience through radio, print and television.

Whilst many companies now use social media platforms to advertise and grow their brands and businesses, traditional media still plays an important role, so striking the balance between new and old media is more important than ever.

Network Kilkenny's March event, Media Skills, will bring focus back to traditional media. Eimear Ní Bhraonáin will provide tips on doing radio interviews, Siobhan Donohoe will cover print media and Helen Carroll will take us through TV interview techniques. Following the information sessions by our panel of speakers, the Network will host a panel discussion and Q&A session.

Deirdre Martin, President of the Network Ireland Kilkenny Branch says "our panel of media experts each bring experience in their current fields, but all have crossed over at one point or another in to other areas of media. So rather than get caught out unexpectedly to do an interview, grow your communication and media skills with our panel."

The link to Join the Zoom Meeting is: https://zoom.us/j/313382283?pwd=SzhzTk15MWgrblViQlA5V1hJQ2Nudz09

Network Ireland Kilkenny has decided to remove the fee for non members and ask you to consider a donation to Teac Tom. President of the Kilkenny Network Deidre Martin says "Teach Tom is a charity that doesn’t get government funding and in these trying times we believe it’s inevitable that their service in our community will be in greater demand over the coming weeks and months."

About the Speakers

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin is a communications expert with almost 20 years of experience in the media industry. She cut her teeth in the regional press before moving to the national scene where she worked as the midlands and later south-east correspondent with Independent newspapers.

Eimear is perhaps best known for moving to Moneygall in 2011 where she became the only "resident journalist" to cover the historic visit of US President Barack Obama to his ancestral home for national and international media.

These days, Eimear presents the mid-morning talk show on local radio, KCLR Live, where she has the highest listenership across the station. While she covers all the serious topics of the day, Eimear has a quirky sense of humour and enjoys getting out and about meeting her listeners.

Siobhan Donohoe

Siobhan Donohoe is a Kilkenny-based businesswoman, journalist, PR consultant, TV presenter and MC. She is a columnist for The Kilkenny People and The Kilkenny Reporter, as well as the Brand Ambassador for the newspaper group. She writes a weekly column in both newspapers as well as several other features. Siobhan presented a weekly magazine TV programme on Sky for Irish TV for three years.

She has a Degree in Marketing and Business but also studied Financial Services and Accountancy. She worked as the Assistant Accountant for the world’s biggest open coal mine company - CMC Coal and BDO Simpson Xavier before setting up her own Financial Services business in Kilkenny.

When the recession hit, Siobhan made a career change and entered into the world of PR and Media. She runs her own agency called Sibhy D PR & Marketing.

Helen Carroll

A journalist with over 25 years’ experience, Helen Carroll is best known as a presenter on Ear to the Ground, RTE Television’s Farming and Food programme.

She has produced, presented, reported and researched on national radio and television for both RTE and TV3.

Her work in the print media has seen her write news, features, reviews and a weekly column for both local and national publications.

#PowerWithin #PositiveNews