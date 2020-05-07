Top Kilkenny restaurants reopen for take away

Some good news for food-lovers in Kilkenny, as several popular restaurants in the city are planning to re-open.



Michelin Star-winning Campagne is to offer take-away food for the first time this weekend. A special menu has been designed and is available for collection only, on Friday and Satuday.



Orders are being taken by phone on Thursday and Friday, between 1pm and 4pm, on 0567772858. The menu is available on Twitter at @CampagneKilkenn



Also offering a take-away menu are Zuni, on Patrick Street, Face2, on Kieran Street, and La Rivista on Parliament Street.

In the last week a number of popular cafés have also reopened around the city. Many taking phone orders for collection.