Network Ireland Kilkenny has a new President

Linda Codoul, a Business Advisor with AIB Business Banking Kilkenny has been named as the incoming President of Network Ireland Kilkenny for 2021.

Linda, who had been vice president in 2020, joined Network Ireland Kilkenny in its founding year in 2017 and has been involved on the committee since 2018.

Network Ireland is the nationwide organisation which supports professional and personal development of women in business, both self-employed and employees. Network Ireland offers individuals the opportunity to network and build relationships with like minded people as well as supporting businesses to grow and develop to achieve their full potential. Members can avail of a mentoring service on a wide range of topics from sales and marketing to career development and many more subject areas in between. Network Ireland also hosts its annual ‘Business Woman of the Year’ awards which has brought huge recognition to all regional and national winners.



The organisation has a regular newsletter/ezine, soapbox events, national blogs, feature on Network Ireland online shop and much more.

Each month there are events for members to network and learn valuable ideas and insights from a guest speaker.

The first event of the new year is on January 6, at 9.30am via Zoom. Lorraine Higgins from Digital Business Ireland will talk about ‘Business Beyond Borders’. To register click here or go to Eventbrite.com and search ‘Network Ireland’ events.



If you would like to become a member visit www.NetworkIreland.ie to find out more or contact Networkirelandkilkenny@ gmail.com. Membership for 2021 is at a reduced rate of €136.50 and you can follow activities via: Facebook @NetworkIrelandKilkenny, Twitter @NetIrlKilkenny, Instagram @networkkilkenny to keep up to date.