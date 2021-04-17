Kilkenny goalkeeper nets new job at expanding tech company Stryve

Kilkenny All-Star hurler, Eoin Murphy, has joined expanding tech-company Stryve as a Business Development Manager.

Eoin will work closely with Stryve’s growing clientele developing new opportunities and managing key accounts for the private cloud and security business based in Co. Carlow.

Since graduating with a Sports Degree from Waterford Institute of Technology, Eoin has combined his busy hurling schedule with a career in sales.

He has worked as a medical rep with Phoenix Labs, at SME Finance and Leasing DAC and with Michael Lyng Motors in Kilkenny.

“I have always loved the interaction with people that goes with the job. I had a great mentor in Michael Lyng and I learned a lot from the years working with him," Murphy said.

The Kilkenny Goalkeeper has learned to manage a busy work life and hurling life over the past decade.

He says he is good at separating the two big demands on his time. His four All-Ireland medals and two All-Stars help him get doors opened throughout the county.

“Sport is very important in Ireland and there is nearly always someone in a company who is interested in the GAA. It takes a little organisation to get everything arranged but we get our training schedules well in advance so it can be done. As I get a bit more experienced I don’t let a bad day in one affect the other. I have learned how to achieve a healthy balance. ” he added.

Chief Information Security Officer, Paul Delahunty and Stryve CEO Andrew Tobin were introduced to Eoin through their involvement in local GAA.