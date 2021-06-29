Kilkenny’s Businesswomen of the Year award winners are announced

Network Ireland Kilkenny announced their winners of the Businesswoman of the Year Awards yesterday (Tuesday) during a socially distanced picnic at Rothe House and Gardens.



Sixteen finalists competed across six categories. Kate Fleming, the owner of LawEd, won the Solo Businesswoman category. Deirdre Grant from Core Optimisation won the Employee Rising Star Businesswoman category.



A special judge’s award was given to Autumn Tobin, owner of the Koop Studios, for her outstanding contribution to Network Ireland Kilkenny.



Michelle Treacy, owner of Michelle Treacy Millinery won the Creative Professional category; Hilary Hughes, owner of Brand Stories with Hil, won the Emerging New Business Owner category; and Kate Fleming of LawEd has won a second category — Power Within Champion.



Both Kate and Deirdre will go now go on to the national finals for Network Ireland. The national winners will be announced at the National Conference and Business Woman of the year Awards ceremony, at the WIT Arena, Waterford on October 8.



Inspiring

“Despite the changes and challenges we all have faced recently, we were delighted to have the opportunity to acknowledge our members who have demonstrated how strong, capable and courageous they are,” said Linda Codoul, President of Network Ireland Kilkenny.



“We had 16 inspiring finalists this year, which is incredible. I would like to congratulate them all and wish our well-deserved winners the very best of luck at the nationals.

“I would like to especially thank the support of our official partners AIB and local sponsors Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office,” she added. “I would also like to thank our judges Deirdre Keher, AIB; Ashling Ward, Kilkenny Carlow Skillnet and Dermot Gaynor, DG Business Advice. I also want to add a massive thank you to Rothe House and Gardens and our guest speakers Dr Aisling O’Neill, President of Network Ireland and Mary Pyke, Rothe House.”



Network Ireland is a not for profit national organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. Formed nationally in 1983, there are branches throughout Ireland.

Network Ireland encourages women to achieve more satisfying careers and promotes women as worthy contributors to the Irish economy. It liaises with national and international organisations and creates links with Government and State bodies.



Network Ireland Kilkenny Branch, one of the newest branches, organises monthly events for members and guests which help inform, educate, motivate and support members, both personally and in their businesses.

Further information from kilkenny@networkireland.ie