08/11/2021

Multinational intermediary all set to acquire Kilkenny insurance company

Campion’s company model was highly attractive to PIB

Jim Campion, Campion Insurance (CEO)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

PIB Group is set to acquire Kilkenny-based Campion Insurance, one of the country’s largest insurance brokers, pending customary regulatory approvals.

PIB is an independent specialist insurance intermediary which is experiencing rapid acquisitive and organic growth, offering a range of specialist teams, products, and services to clients throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, and Spain.

The investment reflects PIB’s continued international expansion strategy having identified Ireland as a key territory for investment. 

This is the third retail business that PIB has brought into its stable in Ireland this year following on from Creane & Creane, and most recently Oliver Murphy (pending regulatory approval), with several more acquisitions under consideration.

Established in 1984 by Jim Campion as a local family business, Campion Insurance is now a market-leading insurance broker with history of success and growth in the Irish market.

Over the years, it has established a strong brand and reputation as a trusted advisor with specialist sector knowledge across three lines of business for Commercial Insurance, Personal Insurance and Life & Pensions.

Jim Campion, CEO for Campion Insurance, said, “I’m delighted that Campion Insurance will soon become part of the PIB Group which is a positive and exciting development in our history.

“It is testament to the hard work of our dedicated people and loyal customers who are behind our success to date, that we are in the position to play a key role in driving PIB’s expansion in the Irish market. We are excited about what lies ahead, and very attracted by the opportunity to continue our acquisition activity through the strength and scale offered by PIB.”

Campion’s company model, which has a strong focus on both organic and acquisitive growth, through several successful joint ventures and acquisitions, was highly attractive to PIB.

James Harmer, Head of European M&A for PIB Group, commented: “We’re thrilled that PIB has such a unique opportunity to invest in Campion Insurance which has a highly experienced team within the M&A space.

“The dynamic business is geared up to scale for further growth and we look forward to working together with our joint ambition of consolidating the Irish broker market while driving financial returns.”

Following completion of the transaction, the Campion name and brand will continue and all 180 employees will also remain under the ongoing leadership of Jim Campion and his management team.

Looking ahead, PIB will continue to expand throughout Ireland alongside other European destinations as part of its broader strategy of building a leading pan-European commercial insurance brokerage.

