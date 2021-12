Kilkenny communities urged to take part in GOAL Mile this Christmas

AIB Highstreet Branch, partner of the GOAL Mile, has teamed up with GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh to encourage communities across Kilkenny to step up together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas season.

For over 40 years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas to enable its work supporting vulnerable communities in 14 countries across the globe. In Ireland a mile is simply 2,000 steps but for many in the developing world it takes thousands of steps to simply access water, get to school or even reach a hospital.

AIB is committed to building sustainable communities. In supporting GOAL and encouraging communities across the island of Ireland to step up together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas, AIB is helping reach vulnerable communities already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.

People can take part in the GOAL Mile in a number of different ways, be it in one of the more than 150 GOAL Miles events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

The GOAL Mile location in Kilkenny is at Market Street, Thomastown. AIB will also be supporting GOAL by encouraging people to take part in the GOAL Mile through a radio, print and on-line advertising campaign asking people to step up together this Christmas season.

“The GOAL Mile, which is already a well-established event in many of the communities that we serve, helps transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people," said AIB Branch Manager Jason Dempsey.

"This year we are committed to working with GOAL to make it the biggest GOAL Mile yet and are asking people across Kilkenny to step up together to complete a mile for GOAL. In doing so, together we can help GOAL reach vulnerable communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.”

GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh said: “Hundreds of communities across Ireland already know and love the GOAL Mile. They show incredible compassion for communities in need across the world that this event supports. GOAL helped more than 14 million people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America last year. We could not have achieved this without the continued support of the Irish people.”

“We look forward to AIB’s 9,000+ staff and wide customer base standing with GOAL as we continue our mission to help communities to respond to and recover from humanitarian crises.”

People can step up together to take part in the GOAL Mile by visiting www.goalmile.org. They can register to take part in one of the hundreds of AIB GOAL Mile events taking place across the island of Ireland, sign-up to organise a new event, or pledge to take their 2,000 steps at any time throughout the month of December. Donations to GOAL can be made at www.goalglobal.org/donate.